Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,214,600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 27th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDZI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cadiz by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 49.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

CDZI traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 185,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,416. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.