CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 106.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.25.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.38. 1,631,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. CAE has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.51.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

