Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 15,157 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Textron stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

