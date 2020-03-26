Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 159,600 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 906.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 183,584 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

