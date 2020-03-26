Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.42 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $43,894,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Shares of VRSK opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

