Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.