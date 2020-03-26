Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 21,686 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,686 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.