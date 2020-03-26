Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 25,900 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

