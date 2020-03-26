Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

TSCO stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

