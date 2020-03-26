Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

NYSE:KNX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

