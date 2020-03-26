Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,400 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

