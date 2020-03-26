Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $174.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.54 and a 200-day moving average of $262.42. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.16 and a 52 week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.