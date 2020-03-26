CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAMP. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CalAmp by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.