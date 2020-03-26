Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 2,352,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,949. The stock has a market cap of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

