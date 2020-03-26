Canaccord Genuity Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NOA traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,381. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$6.94 and a twelve month high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert acquired 6,940 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

