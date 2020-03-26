Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.60

Press coverage about Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canada Goose earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Canada Goose’s ranking:

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.03. 531,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,964. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.16. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$18.27 and a 1-year high of C$74.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.18.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.