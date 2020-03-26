Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $81.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.02.

CNI opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

