Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 424,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,559,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,639,000 after acquiring an additional 978,408 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

