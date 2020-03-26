Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 6,032,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,509. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

