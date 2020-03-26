Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$140.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$163.00.

Shares of CTC.A traded down C$7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 451,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$67.15 and a 52-week high of C$157.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$124.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$140.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$270,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

