Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CBWBF stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

