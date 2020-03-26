Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$34.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.90.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.63. 875,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.91. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4530036 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,130 shares in the company, valued at C$398,775.30. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$432,335.16. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

