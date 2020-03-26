Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Up 346.7% in March

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 346.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Canterbury Park from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387. Canterbury Park has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.