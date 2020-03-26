Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 108,774 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 527.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,774 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.15% of Msci worth $33,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Msci by 2.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Msci by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Msci by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $7.73 on Thursday, reaching $271.50. 20,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,507. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $191.15 and a 12 month high of $335.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.96. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.