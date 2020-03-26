Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 2,032 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $87,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,570. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

