Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 497,690 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,690 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of EOG Resources worth $103,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 2,728,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

