Capital Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.6% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $123,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded up $19.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,971. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.30.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.