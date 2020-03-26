Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $34,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 124,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 251,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 968,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,587. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

