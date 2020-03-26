Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

GILD traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,795,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

