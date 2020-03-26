Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,146 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $41,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,557,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

