Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,235 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $118,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,331,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,815,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

