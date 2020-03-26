Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $6.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

