Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.15% of Ryanair worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 63,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,041. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.