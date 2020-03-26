Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,150 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $116,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 9,203,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,493,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.