Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $132.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,683,768,000 after buying an additional 280,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded up $28.13 on Thursday, reaching $1,913.97. 1,860,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $938.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,967.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,843.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.