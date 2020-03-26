Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $148.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

JPM traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,256,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

