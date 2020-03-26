Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $34.54 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,752 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.20% of Equifax worth $34,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 652,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.07. 8,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,587. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

