Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $35.22 Million Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after buying an additional 669,273 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 396,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,093. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.