Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $40.71 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in Linde by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Linde by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.64. 667,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,985. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

