Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $49.67 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,481 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a report on Sunday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Boeing stock traded up $23.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.20. 30,960,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,358,896. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -151.83, a PEG ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.25. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

