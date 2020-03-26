Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $52.53 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 133.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $52,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $3,754,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

