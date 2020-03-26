Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $79.60 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $79,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $743,350,000 after buying an additional 70,532 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,600,000 after buying an additional 244,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $477,316,000 after buying an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $6.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.34. The stock had a trading volume of 113,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

