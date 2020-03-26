Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $81.11 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of Equinix worth $81,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total value of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $34.16 on Thursday, hitting $588.08. The company had a trading volume of 199,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,007. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.