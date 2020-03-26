Capital Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $103,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.79. 1,535,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

