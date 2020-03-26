Capital Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

