Capital Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,139 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.65% of Godaddy worth $76,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Godaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,772. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

