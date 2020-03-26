Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 104,097 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,097 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $47,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after buying an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,213,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.50. 52,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,547. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.63. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.