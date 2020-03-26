Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 18,911 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $106,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $53,540,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,212,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $23,804,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,580. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

