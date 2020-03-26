Capital Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.31% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $31,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.95. 12,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.