Capital Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.19% of AON worth $92,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.51. 75,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

